Pokemon Go players upset they can’t nickname Guzzlord “your mom”

A Pokemon Go trainer isn’t happy after learning the game won’t let them give Guzzlord the “your mom” nickname.

Pokemon Go allows players to select nicknames for their favorite monsters, thanks to a fairly easy-to-use edit function. The process simply requires players to visit the in-game Pokemon list, click the creature whose name they’d like to change, and then tap the preset name to begin writing something new.

Of course, trainers have come up with all kinds of nicknames over the years. But developer Niantic doesn’t offer free reign in this regard. There are restrictions after all, certain rules that must be followed for the sake of appropriateness.

One player just learned that a fairly common nickname in the world of multiplayer games is completely off-limits in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go fans can’t give Guzzlord a certain nickname

“This is outrageous. It’s unfair,” wrote Redditor highandwaisted in a thread about POGO not permitting a certain nickname. A screenshot attached to the post shows the user tried giving Guzzlord the nickname “Your Mom.”

Clearly, the game doesn’t approve of this particular phrase. A pink text box beneath the editing space warns, “This name contains inappropriate text.”

Given how often “your mom” is thrown around online as a joke or insult, it’s understandable that Pokemon Go would feature such a nickname restriction.

Some people in the thread are struck by the “inappropriate” label, though. Notably, one person wrote how they were able to give theirs an even more inappropriate, although obvious, nickname. And a few other people chimed in to say they used similar naming conventions for their Guzzlord.

Meanwhile, someone else claimed they got around the “your mom” rule by simply using “mother.” The commenter in question wrote, “I just put ‘mother’. “Your [mother] is just HUGE!” “This might be the biggest [mother] in the world…”

Guzzlord is especially popular of late for featuring in 5-star raids that kicked off on October 6. Players have until October 20 to face off against and catch the powerful Ultra Beast.