Pokemon Sword & Shield glitch does something weird to Dracovish

What looks like a one in a million Pokemon Sword and Shield glitch is making Dracovish look like a right pest, ruining the Poke Camp for everybody else.

Game Freak have released many updates in the past, bringing out in-game events for the Wild Area and the likes, but it looks like a fix might need to be included in the next one along with new content.

That doesn't mean to say that the latest problem isn't hilarious, though, as a number of Pokemon are forcibly made to get stomped on by one of the Galar Region's hybrid fossil types.

As seen in a Reddit post on the Pokemon Sword & Shield subreddit, below, the bug forces them to all huddle together in a way that really shouldn't happen.

The Pokemon Camp, for those who aren't aware, is a place on the map where players are allowed to get up close and personal with their catches. They can make and feed them curry here, pick up rewards, feed them, and play with toys all in the same area.

While it might sound like a safe space, wait until you see this.

Dracovish can be seen repeatedly standing on Sylveon, while Inteleon – the fully evolved form of the Sobble – looks on with what can only be described as a face of complete shock.

Whether or not this is an issue that's affecting a lot of players, or just a complete one-off, remains to be seen but the player did reveal that it lasted around 15 seconds before things went back to normal. Hopefully, Game Freak will make sure not everybody has to see this type of scene when entering the Pokemon Camp, but it's quite funny nevertheless.