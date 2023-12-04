Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan finds “depressed” Pokemon in the wild

While most Pokemon are happy creatures even when being hunted, one Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player came across a particular Pokemon that was seemingly “depressed.”

It’s not often Pokemon is thought of as a sad franchise. Sure, Psyduck constantly has a headache and probably has depression if we’re being honest. But most of the 1000-plus creatures are chipper little things beaming with energy and optimism.

However, for Pixel Artist and Pokemon streamer TAHKO, their copy of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got a little bit Pokemon Blue, as an encounter with a wild creature – alongside a strange bug – made one Pokemon in particular look like they had simply given up.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet plater finds “depressed” Iron Bundle

TAHKO shared the clip to Twitter, with the caption “I found a wild depressed iron bundle” and, sure enough, the Pokemon in the video looks like their having a particularly bad day at the office.

Upon TAHKO starting an encounter with the wild Pokemon, it doesn’t begin its usual animation. Instead, the Iron Bundle in question simply sits still, staring at the floor while sat down, refusing to budge an inch.

Between its half-shut eyelids and a thousand-yard stare, this unusually sullen Iron Bundle certainly seems much more depressed than the usual version of the metallic bird.

It’s not entirely clear if a bug or problem with the game caused the glitch, as normally Iron Bundle does jump to attention when encountered with a slither more vigor, but many people seem to love this one, with one comment underneath the clip saying “Oh he’s a mood.”

However, user @AquaPani likely puts it best, commenting underneath the clip with “bro said” and the popular image of a depressed penguin from the Club Penguin game. Thankfully, the Iron Bundle was quickly dispatched by TAHKO’s Pikachu using a Thunderbolt. May they find peace.