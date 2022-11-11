Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch 1.0.1 doesn’t fix performance issues

The details for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch have been leaked, and the patch notes revealed it isn’t a performance update, but rather a balance patch changing a plethora of Pokemon’s stats and movesets.
A recent blog post on the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website announced the day one 1.0.1 patch. While the post doesn’t go into much detail regarding what the update entails, it did state that it would allow players to use the game’s online features.
However, as more information began to leak close to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s official launch, more trainers began to theorize that the patch would be a performance update. Reports of buggy visuals, missing audio, and low frame rates had trainers worried, but their fears were claimed by a supposed performance update.
Alas, the patch notes for the day one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet update leaked early to reveal a balance patch awaits players at launch.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch
CentroLeaks, a notable Pokemon leaker, was the first to share the details regarding the leaked patch. They stated that the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.0.1 patch was for move and stat balances and did not seem to impact the game’s performance.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.0.1 Patch Notes
Below are the changes made following the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.0.1 patch:
- Hisuian Basculin can now evolve into Basculegion
- Dugtrio now learns Scary Face via TM
- Aracnine now learns Charm via TM
- Slowbro learns Future Sight via Move Tutor
- Muk learns Mud-Slap via TM
- Dragonite now learns Helping Hand via TM
- Slowking now learns Future Sight, Chilly Reception via Move Tutor
- Galarian Slowking now learns Future Sight, Chilly Reception, Toxic via Move Tutor
- Galarian Slowking now learns Waterfall via TM
- Donphan now learns Mud-Slap, Mud Shot via TM
- Blissey now learns Electric Terrain via TM
- Tyranitar now learns Mud Shot, Aerial Ace via TM
- Cacturne now learns Dig via TM
- Gabite now learns False Swipe via TM
- Chesnaught now learns Helping Hand via TM
- Talonflame now learns Rain Dance via TM
- Floette now learns Trailblaze, Chilling Water via TM
- Coalossal now learns Overheat via TM
- Perrserker now learns Helping Hand, Fake Tears, X-Scissor, Stealth Rock via TM
- Dragapult now learns Sunny Day via TM
- Mewoscarada now learns Double Team, Trick via TM
- Skeledirge now learns Sing via Move Tutor
- Quaquaval now learns Counter via Move Tutor
- Quaquaval now learns Low Kick via TM
- Dudunsparce now learns Shadow Ball via TM
- Rabsca now learns Safeguard, Psych Up via Move Tutor
- Baxcalibur now learns iron Head via TM
- All Scarlet Paradox Pokémon now learn Sunny Day via Move Tutor
- Roaring Moon now learns Jaw Lock, Breaking Swipe, Scale Shot via Move Tutor
- All Violet Paradox Pokémon now learn Electric Terrain via Move Tutor
- Ting-Lu HP was reduced by 10
- Chien-Pao Attack was reduced by 10
- Wo-Chien Attack and Special Attack were reduced by 5
- Chi-Yu Special Attack was reduced by 10
- Ceruledge now learns Night Slash, Shadow Sneak, Quick Guard, Solar Blade via Move Tutor
Centro also stated that when the notes mention “move tutor”, the method of teaching these moves to Pokemon is still unknown.