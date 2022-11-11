Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch 1.0.1 doesn’t fix performance issues

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

The details for the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch have been leaked, and the patch notes revealed it isn’t a performance update, but rather a balance patch changing a plethora of Pokemon’s stats and movesets.

A recent blog post on the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website announced the day one 1.0.1 patch. While the post doesn’t go into much detail regarding what the update entails, it did state that it would allow players to use the game’s online features.

However, as more information began to leak close to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s official launch, more trainers began to theorize that the patch would be a performance update. Reports of buggy visuals, missing audio, and low frame rates had trainers worried, but their fears were claimed by a supposed performance update.

Alas, the patch notes for the day one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet update leaked early to reveal a balance patch awaits players at launch.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet day one patch

CentroLeaks, a notable Pokemon leaker, was the first to share the details regarding the leaked patch. They stated that the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.0.1 patch was for move and stat balances and did not seem to impact the game’s performance.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Below are the changes made following the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 1.0.1 patch:

Hisuian Basculin can now evolve into Basculegion

Dugtrio now learns Scary Face via TM

Aracnine now learns Charm via TM

Slowbro learns Future Sight via Move Tutor

Muk learns Mud-Slap via TM

Dragonite now learns Helping Hand via TM

Slowking now learns Future Sight, Chilly Reception via Move Tutor

Galarian Slowking now learns Future Sight, Chilly Reception, Toxic via Move Tutor

Galarian Slowking now learns Waterfall via TM

Donphan now learns Mud-Slap, Mud Shot via TM

Blissey now learns Electric Terrain via TM

Tyranitar now learns Mud Shot, Aerial Ace via TM

Cacturne now learns Dig via TM

Gabite now learns False Swipe via TM

Chesnaught now learns Helping Hand via TM

Talonflame now learns Rain Dance via TM

Floette now learns Trailblaze, Chilling Water via TM

Coalossal now learns Overheat via TM

Perrserker now learns Helping Hand, Fake Tears, X-Scissor, Stealth Rock via TM

Dragapult now learns Sunny Day via TM

Mewoscarada now learns Double Team, Trick via TM

Skeledirge now learns Sing via Move Tutor

Quaquaval now learns Counter via Move Tutor

Quaquaval now learns Low Kick via TM

Dudunsparce now learns Shadow Ball via TM

Rabsca now learns Safeguard, Psych Up via Move Tutor

Baxcalibur now learns iron Head via TM

All Scarlet Paradox Pokémon now learn Sunny Day via Move Tutor

Roaring Moon now learns Jaw Lock, Breaking Swipe, Scale Shot via Move Tutor

All Violet Paradox Pokémon now learn Electric Terrain via Move Tutor

Ting-Lu HP was reduced by 10

Chien-Pao Attack was reduced by 10

Wo-Chien Attack and Special Attack were reduced by 5

Chi-Yu Special Attack was reduced by 10

Ceruledge now learns Night Slash, Shadow Sneak, Quick Guard, Solar Blade via Move Tutor

Centro also stated that when the notes mention “move tutor”, the method of teaching these moves to Pokemon is still unknown.