Pokemon fan’s realistic Gengar pie is the stuff of nightmares

Realistic Pokemon artwork is scary at the best of times, but one fan has created a Gengar cherry juniper pie that's just a bit too lifelike, becoming the stuff of nightmares.

A Pokemon fan has shared their design for a realistic Gengar cherry pie, resulting in a horrifying dessert fitting for a Pokemon that knows Dream Eater, as it will stay in the memories of those who witness it.

Gengar is part of the original Ghost-type Pokemon trio debuting in Pokemon Red & Blue. Despite being undead, Gengar has appeared in a lot of merchandise over the years, thanks to its cute design and recognizable silhouette.

Gengar’s relevance has been helped by the fact that it has always been a powerful competitive Pokemon, aided by its Mega Evolution and Gigantamax form in later games. Ash Ketchum also used a Gengar in his final team in the anime, showing just how much the creators of the franchise love this Pokemon.

The realistic Gengar pie is the stuff of Pokemon nightmares

The Pokemon Halloween season is here, and what better way to celebrate than with a horrifying fan creation? In this instance, horrifying is a compliment, as a user on the Pokemon Reddit named profrosemary has shared their design for a realistic Gengar pie.

This cherry juniper pie not only captures the spirit of Gengar but also adds a row of disturbing yellow teeth, further adding to the creepiness of the design. The skin’s pinkish tone doesn’t help, making it seem almost human.

The most disturbing aspect of the pie is the eyes, as the fruit makes them look like bloodied piles of flesh as if the original eyes had been removed. This is fitting for a creature that is meant to be the ghost of a deceased Pokemon, who may have perished in battle.

While the Gengar cherry pie might be a bit too freaky to give out to kids who are trick or treating, it still has an amazing design. Realistic Pokemon artwork always tips over into the uncanny valley, even in the Detective Pikachu movie, but this is one instance where it fits perfectly.