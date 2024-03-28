Pokemon Legends Z-A gets Perma-Megas in “badass” art

Ever since Legends Z-A was announced, Pokemon fans have been excitedly discussing the return of Megas. One talented fan shared their take on “Perma-Megas” online recently.

Are you excited about Pokemon Legends Z-A? The upcoming installment of the Pokemon Legends line has the community hyped over Mega Evolutions once again. So, a Pokemon player took to r/pokemon on Reddit recently to reveal their take on “Perma-Megas” and other fans were obsessed.

Expanding on the concept, the artist described permanent Mega Evolutions as “Mega Evolved Pokemon who do not have a bond with a Trainer and are unable to devolve”, referring to them as bosses that players would have to tackle in Lumiose City – similar to Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Other Pokemon players in the Subreddit were intrigued by the concept, with one person asking, “Kind of like Alpha Pokemon? Is that what you’re trying to get at?” OP replied, agreeing that the concept was somewhat similar to Alphas, but that they were thinking of a dungeon-style boss instead.

A handful of readers were concerned about the implications of permanent Megas, pointing out that some games describe it as being harmful and painful for Pokemon.

One concerned reader commented, “Perma Mega Glalie just wants to be put out of its misery”, pointing out this Pokemon’s particularly grisly Pokedex entry. Others theorized about items or methods that could be used to help ease the pain of permanently Mega Evolved ‘mons.

Some of the comments simply focused on OP’s talent instead, with folk congratulating them on creating such a unique concept. A reader praised the post, saying, “Such a cool concept and Mega Lucario looks badass in this!”

It’ll be exciting to see what Mega Evolutions look like when they come back in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It’s a fan-favorite mechanic, and there could even be some new Mega forms and Pokedex entries to look forward to as well.