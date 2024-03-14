Pokemon fans have some wild hopes for the Legends Z-A Pokedex

Pokemon fans may be taking the upcoming Z-A game’s name a little too literally, with one user creating a “wild” theory around the type of Pokemon we can expect to see.

Every time a new Pokemon game comes out, there’s a selection of creatures that the players naturally gravitate to. Whether they’re the starters, something incredibly powerful, or just absolutely adorable, there’s always a few ‘mons fans can’t forget.

Now, one player has created a wild theory for the Pokemon that players can expect to see in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A game – and it doesn’t look good for players who like powerful companions.

One Pokemon player creates “wild” theory for Legends Z-A

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one Pokemon player warned the community: “Don’t get your hopes up people” while attaching a few key Pokemon that could be coming to the game.

Using the Z-A as a hint, the poster revealed a few Pokemon that could match the game’s name, unfortunately, they’re far from the most powerful, or even fan favorites.

The likes of Zangoose, Zigzagoon, Zubat, Zorua, and Zebstrika were hinted at, with the poster theorizing that they could be key parts of the Pokedex.

Naturally, the other players found the theory hilarious, with many taking to the comments to joke about the wild lineup. It’s also worth noting, the person behind the original post seems to be writing the post with tongue firmly in cheek.

“Zubatbros it’s finally our time” commented one eager player, with many joking that the time was right for their less-than-loved Pokemon to be in the limelight.

Others started adding in their hilarious theories for the game’s subject matter, with one adding: “Za, pizza. It’s a Pokemon pizza delivery game based entirely in Lumoise City. Ride Cyclizar around and battle for tips.”

Interestingly, while many were joking about the suggestions, others highlighted the irony in Zigzagoon’s arrival: “Bruh I would absolutely get my hopes up for Zigzagoon” added one player, while another echoed, “I would 100% play Pokémon Legends: Zigzagoon.”

While many Pokemon don’t quite get the love they deserve, it’s clear Pokemon Legends Z-A was made for Zigzagoon.