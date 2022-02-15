Pokemon Legends Arceus players reveal where they want the next game to be set

After the success of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Pokemon fans have revealed which region they want the continuation of the new series to take place in.

After its launch in January 2022, Pokemon Legends Arceus has been a major hit with both fans and critics who have praised Game Freak’s first jump into the open world genre.

Players loves the new series so much that many want the Nintendo developer to continue making more titles. Here are the regions the community wants to get the Pokemon Legends treatment the most – and their answers may surprise you.

Pokemon community shares which Pokemon Legends region they want next

On social media, Pokemon fans sounded off on which region they would like Game Freak to make into an open-world origin story. While a Kanto Legends might have seemed like an obvious favorite, most players instead were looking towards Gen V.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Legends Arceus trick lets trainers cross water without Basculegion



In a survey on TrainerINTEL, fans overwhelmingly stated that they wanted the next Pokemon Legends game to be set in the Kalos region which was the home of 2013’s X and Y.

Many cited the game’s dark backstory, particularly the infamous Kalos War which took place 3,000 years in the past, as the reason they would like Gen V to get an origin title.

What region would you like the next Pokemon Legends game to be set in? Going to past Hoenn in Pokemon Legends Rayquaza would be so epic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f0QTMC1FhA — Trainer Intel (@TrainerINTEL) February 12, 2022

“If there can be only one, Kalos during the war would be very cool,” a fan wrote.

Another agreed and tweeted, “I’d like to see the Kalos War.”

One reply simply exclaimed, “Kalos. Kalos needs more love.”

Advertisement

The second most-picked region was Johto. While Gen II got the HeartGold and SoulSilver in 2009, players said that its rich lore would be perfect for the next Legends title.

“Johto. There is a lot of neat lore that could be explored with a Legends game,” a user commented.

One fan even had the Legendary they wanted the game to be based on and replied, “I would like a Johto Pokemon Legends: Celebi.”

Another popular pick by players was the Ruby & Sapphire’s Hoenn region. Considering the region’s ocean-based map and intricate layout, we have to admit that would be pretty epic.

Advertisement

Regardless of where the next Pokemon Legends takes place, fans are definitely craving more of the open-world series.