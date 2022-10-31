Pokemon Go trainer shows shocking DMs she received over in-game gifts

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

A Pokemon Go fan has shared shocking DMs from another player following a series of Gifts sent in-game. Fans in the comments are shocked by the lack of understanding over something players can’t control.

Sending Gifts in Pokemon Go is a necessary and grueling chore. Whether players are sending them to improve friendship levels, or are simply to complete a Special Research task, the process of collecting, sending, and opening Gifts is definitely not a highlight of the app.

Gifts are obtained by spinning disks at Pokestops and Gyms, bearing a marker for their location and the Pokestop they originated from. However, beyond sticking a sticker on the front before sending it off, players have next to no ability to determine anything about them.

Because of this, most Pokemon Go enthusiasts end up amassing Gifts from the stops the visit most frequently, ending in friends receiving Gifts from the same group of Pokestops repeatedly sans any lucky vacation options that may help break up the monotony. While this can be less exciting than getting Gifts from around the world, it doesn’t really matter for those who just need a Revive or some Stardust.

Pokemon Go player calls friend’s gifts “boring”

In a Twitter post shared by Pokemonannie, gift-giving takes a shockingly negative turn as the Pokemon Go fan shares a series of DMs with someone from their friend list.

The player, marked as “Byron” in the messenger, confronts Pokemonannie, calling the Gifts being sent “boring” and adding “I’m starting to hate the same old gift that you always send my way no offense”. Because Pokemonannie has no way to control what is in the Gifts, and likely sends things from local Pokestops, the comment is both hurtful and confusing.

Other Pokemon Go fans in the comments are just as upset, with one stating “OMFG. I can’t even believe what I just read. LIKE WHO THE F*** CARES, at least he’s getting a gift/interaction. I hope you deleted him off of your friends list. This is the most bananas thing I’ve read today, wow wow wow. Annie, you can send me the same gift ANY DAY ALL DAY.” while another adds “What even. Some people either A) don’t have different stops accessible just outside. And B) sometimes can’t go far every day”.

Pokemonannie has confirmed the aggressive and ungrateful friend has been removed from their Pokemon Go friend list, offering the solid lesson that being rude about Gifts results – most of the time – in nothing at all.