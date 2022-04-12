Pokemon Go trainer pays tribute to their dog with perfect Shiny catch

A Pokemon Go trainer paid tribute to their dog with a perfect Shiny Pokemon catch, finding some closure after their pet died.

Pokemon Go’s released back in 2016 and has been a smash hit ever since. To many, due to its unique take on the franchise using augment-reality, it was a one-of-a-kind movement that not only kept the usual battling, catching, and trading of Pokemon but also gave trainers a fresh new way to do it.

One trainer, in particular, took that and ran away with it as they were able to use the game to remember their dog who passed away, once again reuniting them.

Pokemon Go trainer pays tribute to late dog with Shiny catch

Happy to have found some form of closure for their dog who passed away, Reddit user killerstellar took to the official Pokemon Go subreddit on April 11 to share their story.

“Lost my real world best friend a few months ago, but today now we’re the best of buddies again,” the Redditor said.

“Best birthday present so far.”

In a photograph, killerstellar showed how they were able to reunite with their dog once again, demonstrating that their shiny lucky Herdier became “Best Buddies” with them while also having a photo of their dog to compare.

They later elaborated in the comments how they made it their “personal PoGo mission” to have their dog by their side once again.

“Like the title says, I lost my best boy back in September,” the Reddit user explained. “After [that] I made it my personal PoGo mission to get a shiny lucky Herdier so I can have him again by my side. Finally, a few weeks ago I made lucky friends with someone who happened to have a Lillipup.”

“Fast forward to today, my actual birthday, we made best buddies,” killersteller added. “[I] Couldn’t have asked for anything else.”

This just goes to show how immersive and personal Pokemon has become since Niantic brought out the mobile game.