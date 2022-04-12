Best team for the Little Cup in Pokemon Go (2022)

The Little Cup is returning to Pokemon Go and our best team recommendations will help you rise to the top ranks of this unique competition.

Alongside the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League competitions, Niantic regularly includes a variety of cups in each Go Battle League season to provide players with new challenges to enjoy.

After almost two years, the Little Cup is returning to play once again. In this unusual cup, there are some major restrictions including only Pokemon under 500 CP being able to enter, which limits your options.

To help you figure out which Pokemon are worth taking into battle, we’ve put together our best team recommendations for the Little Cup, as well as details about the rules and restrictions.

Best team for the Little Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Little Cup in Pokemon Go is Bronzor, Seel, and Cottonee, as these are three of the strongest eligible contenders for this cup and they have excellent coverage between them.

As always, it’s impossible to recommend the ‘ultimate’ team for any league or cup in the Go Battle League, as it depends on what your opponent sends out into battle – and you simply can’t predict that in advance.

Having said that, there are several Pokemon that rise to the top of the ranks in the Little Cup with multiple key wins and great movesets. Using any of these should give you an advantage against your opponents.

Best Pokemon for the Little Cup in Pokemon Go

Bronzor

Fast Move: Confusion

Confusion Charged Moves: Heavy Slam and Payback

Heavy Slam and Payback Resistances: Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground

The undeniable standout in the Little Cup is once again Bronzor, which has a huge amount of resistances and is capable of defeating almost any opponent that challenges it. It’s an expensive investment to reach that 500 CP limit, but definitely worth it for this cup.

Confusion is the only viable Fast Move here, as it has much better damage and energy generation than Tackle. Heavy Slam and Pyshock are both solid Charged Moves with similar stats, so choose one and pair it with Payback to deal with any other Bronzor you come up against.

Seel

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Icy Wind

Aqua Tail and Icy Wind Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water

Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric and Grass

With Bronzor appearing all over the Little Cup, you’ll need something to counter it – and that’s where Seel comes into play. A strong Ice and Water-type moveset makes it perfectly placed to take down not only Bronzor, but also Vulpix, Cottonee, and other key players.

All of Seel’s potential Fast Moves are decent, but Lick has the best performance against the Little Cup meta, so choose that if possible. As for Charged Moves, go with Aqua Tail for quick Water-type damage and Icy Wind for a powerful blast that also deals an Attack debuff.

Cottonee

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Grass Knot and Seed Bomb

Grass Knot and Seed Bomb Resistances: Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon

Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Poison, Steel, Flying, and Ice

Cottonee was the main event in the recent Little Jungle Cup, and that power translates well into the regular Little Cup where its unique Grass/Fairy-typing gives it key wins against the likes of Deino, Vullaby, Stunky, Wooper, and Wynaut.

With Fast Moves likely playing a big part in the Little Cup, having the powerful Charm is a huge advantage. It doesn’t have the best energy generation, so you might not get many Charged Move attempts, but go with Grass Knot or Seed Bomb just in case.

Deino

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Moves: Body Slam and Crunch

Body Slam and Crunch Resistances: Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon

Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Poison, Steel, Flying, and Ice

Zweilous and Hydreigon may get most of the attention in Pokemon Go, but their pre-evolution Deino gets a chance to shine in the Little Cup. With a huge Attack stat and some powerful moves, it can keep big names like Ducklett, Growlithe, and even Bronzor in check.

Dragon Breath is the only Fast Move you should consider for Deino, as the alternative option, Tackle, is pretty useless. For Charged Moves, you’ll want a combination of Body Slam and Crunch for optimal coverage. Both are relatively cheap attacks, too, which helps.

Ducklett

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Bubble Beam and Brave Bird

Bubble Beam and Brave Bird Resistances: Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting

Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

It’s pretty much guaranteed that Ducklett will make an appearance in any sub-500 CP cup, and the 2022 Little Cup is no exception. Being a Water/Flying-type means it has very few weaknesses and can wipe out both Fire and Grass-type opponents easily.

The main use for Ducklett is to take down Cottonee, but it can also be used against Shelmet, Wooper, and both regional forms of Vulpix. Wing Attack is the best Fast Move here, with Bubble Beam and Brave Bird providing two great STAB-boosted Charged Moves.

Pokemon Go Little Cup rules & restrictions explained

The main rule of the Little Cup (and the most obvious one) is that only Pokemon that are below the max 500 CP limit are able to enter, but that’s not the only restriction you’ll need to be aware of.

As well as being under the CP limit, only Pokemon that are able to evolve and have not evolved even once are eligible to enter this cup, which puts quite a heavy limit on the species that can be used.

Pokemon Go Little Cup start & end date

The Little Cup returns to the Pokemon Go Battle League on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM BST / 10PM CEST and runs until Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1PM PST.

It will appear alongside the traditional Great League, and we’ve got a best team guide for that right here.

