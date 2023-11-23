Pokemon Go trainer found “greatest wild spawn” that harkened back to a classic game

A Pokemon Go player found two final Eevee evolutions out in the wild, and several players thought back to one of the franchise’s classic games from the 2000s.

In Pokemon Go, players can find the final evolution forms of certain Pokemon out in the wild. However, these forms aren’t as common compared to their pre-evolution counterparts.

One player recently found two special, final evolution forms out in the wild in Pokemon Go.

And, some who saw a shared screenshot thought back to an iconic video game from Pokemon history.

Go trainer found Espeon and Umbreon together

In the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of ‘PwPlante‘ found the two Eevee evolutions that first made their debut in the Johto region, Espeon and Umbreon, together out in the wild.

The poster wrote regarding the find, “I was so baffled I almost didn’t get the screenshot in time.”

However, the trainer decided against catching either of the two, claiming, “Didn’t bother to catch them. Wouldn’t wanna disturb the happy couple.”

Several other Pokemon Go players were quick to express how exciting the find was, as well as share similar encounters. One player wrote, “That is so beautiful.”

Another wrote, “I had the same situation but with Nidoqueen and Nidoking.”

Others, meanwhile, commented on the coincidence and harkened back to the Pokemon Colosseum console game for the Nintendo GameCube. Both Espeon and Umbreon were the cover stars of the title.

One player wrote on the appearance of the two in Pokemon Go, “Wes is nearby, stay safe.” Wes, for those unaware, was the main protagonist of Pokemon Colosseum who had the duo as his trusty sidekicks.

“Pokemon Colosseum bros unite,” another player wrote.

While the trainer did not catch either the Espeon or Umbreon, it is important to note that those who want to add the duo to the Pokedex should keep in mind it’s not easy to get them via evolution – unless one uses a special name trick.