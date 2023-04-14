Pokemon Go trainer finds giant red spoon stolen from Dairy Queen

A Pokemon Go player has become the hero of a Phoenix Dairy Queen after he found the giant red spoon that had been stolen a week earlier.

It seems like Team Rocket has stopped going after Pokemon and has changed its target to spoons.

On March 24, a couple of thieves snatched a giant red spoon statue from a local Dairy Queen valued at over $3,000 and they would have gotten away with it too if it wasn’t for a meddling Pokemon Go player.

Article continues after ad

A week later on April 3, Michael Foster was out on a walk playing Pokemon Go when he stumbled across the giant red spoon and decided to investigate.

Hero Pokemon Go player solves Dairy Queen spoon mystery

Speaking with Fox, Foster explained that he plays Pokemon Go as a way to go outside his house and experience new things that he wouldn’t otherwise get to see.

“I have a disability. It keeps me from doing a lot of things but what keeps me out and going for my walks every morning is Pokemon GO. I go out and catch some Pokemon, battle in the gyms and get myself some exercise,” he said.

Article continues after ad

After he spotted the spoon near a middle school, he messaged his wife to reveal his discovery and he instructed him to call the cops to report his findings.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite the spoon being located, the thieves are still at large and police are trying to find those responsible. Surveillance footage of the theft has been released and authorities are looking for two men and a woman. No word on if they had a talking cat with them.

Article continues after ad

As for Foster, he’s not trying to get unlimited ice cream for his heroic duties and is taking his discovery rather humbly.

“I’m not worried about any kind of reward or anything,” he said. “I’m just glad that they got their spoon back.”