Pokemon Go: Season 2 GO Battle League guide - Schedule, rewards, more

After a short delay, GO Battle League Season 2 is finally coming to Pokemon Go.

The competitive form of PvP, Go Battle League, was first brought to Pokemon Go in late January. Following a pre-season warm up period and then then Season 1, Season 2 is now upon us.

It begins on Monday, 11 May, 1pm PDT. As last season was, Season 2 will rotate through each league.

Season 2 schedule

The entire Season 2 schedules is as follows:

Great League: Monday, May 11, 1pm PDT to Monday, June 1, 1pm PDT

Ultra League: Monday, June 1, 1pm PDT to Monday, June 22, 1pm PDT

Master League: Monday, June 22, 1pm PDT to Monday, July 6, 1pm PDT

All three leagues: Monday, July 6, 1pm PDT to Monday, July 13, 1pm PDT

The Premier Cup will also run in the last week of Season 2, alongside "All three leagues". Details about Pokemon Go's inaugural cup competition are still unknown but we have broken down what to expect from the Premier Cup.

Rewards

In addition to competing for bragging rights, a lot of trainers play GO Battle League for the rewards and there are some big changes in store for Season 2.

Previously you would need to get four wins under the basic rewards track, and two under the premium, to earn a Pokemon encounter. Now though, this has been changed to just three for basic, and only one for premium.

Sometimes those encounters can be against a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon. Species such as Darkrai, Landorus and Altered Forme Giratina have all been catchable. However, since the introduction of the Remote Raid Pass they have been removed from the pool.

There are also some changes to the guaranteed encounter which include:

Stunfisk at Rank 4

Rufflet at Rank 8

Scraggy at Rank 9

Elsewhere, trainers that achieve Rank 7 or higher in GBL Season 1 will be awarded with the coveted Elite Fast TM. This was scheduled to be an Elite Charged TM but for reasons unknown it has been changed.

Changes to the meta

The most notable change comes to the legendary Palkia. Although powerful, it was a rare sighting in Master League due to its moveset.

That could be about to change though, as it has been given the fast charging Aqua Tail. Given its noteworthy boost we broke down whether Palkia can now compete with the formidable Dialga.

Meanwhile, there have been three changes made to other popular moves:

Drill Run : Energy requirement reduced from 55 to 45

: Energy requirement reduced from 55 to 45 Moonblast : The powerful fairy-type move has had its damage and energy requirement reduced - it was 130 and 70 respectively and is now 110 and 60

: The powerful fairy-type move has had its damage and energy requirement reduced - it was 130 and 70 respectively and is now 110 and 60 Wild Charge: Energy requirement reduced and damage increased - went from 90 damage, 50 energy to 100 damage, 45 energy

Of these the most notable is Wild Charge, making it a must have move for species compatible with it. Electric-types could be used far more frequently given this massive change.

GO Battle League Season is scheduled to last for a total of 9 weeks. Season 3 is slated to start on July 13.