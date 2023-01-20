Pokemon Go trainer takes PokeStop to next level with real gifts

A Pokemon Go player went the extra mile for their local PokeStop, leaving an adorable Pikachu plush for fellow trainers to catch.

The digital world of Pokemon Go features real-world PokeStops around the globe, all of which trainers can use to collect various items. Higher-level players can even unlock Pokemon Eggs or PokeBalls.

As such, these destinations have long proven integral to the Pokemon Go experience. But what if trainers could collect more than digital goodies at a PokeStop, something more tangible, perhaps?

One Reddit user found a way to make sure trainers left their local stop with something other than another digital unlock.

Pokemon Go trainer leaves plush at a local Pokestop

Page113 recently left an adorable crocheted Pikachu plush as a gift at a nearby Pokestop. A Pokemon Go trainer who later visits the spot will, thus, catch an actual Pokemon that they can then take home.

The Redditor shared photos of the act in Pokemon Go’s subreddit. One image showed the letter the player also left behind, written to clarify that Pikachu isn’t someone’s lost plush.

In a follow-up post, Page113 explained they took inspiration from “similar ideas in the past.”

Their wife crocheted the plush doll, then the Redditor dropped clues on a local Discord channel. “Happy to say it’s [been] found quickly,” the trainer shared in the Reddit thread.

Others in the thread celebrated the kind gesture, with some saying they’d like to do something similar. One user shared their tactic for leaving behind PokeStop gifts in the past, too. Apparently, it involved scattering small PokeBalls with little figurines in them around local stops.

As always, it seems the creativity on display in the Pokemon community knows no bounds.