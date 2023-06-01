Pokemon Go announces Style Shop update and limited-time sale

Pokemon Go has announced that the in-game Style Shop and avatar customization menu is getting an overhaul alongside a limited-time cosmetic sale.

One of the many aspects of Pokemon Go that players can dive into to craft their own unique experience is avatar customization Style Shop. Each player can create their own customizable trainer and dress them up to reflect their own sense of style.

As many in-game events offer players the chance to snag limited-time cosmetics, there are plenty of fun option players can take advantage of to look their best in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Now, Pokemon Go has announced that the in-game Style Shop is getting a big update, alongside an overhaul to the avatar customization menu and a limited-time cosmetic sale.

The news came from the official Pokemon Go blog, which detailed the changes coming to the Style Shop.

According to the post, “Soon, most Trainers will be able to navigate their avatar item collections more easily. Whether you’re looking through your tops, bottoms, socks, and footwear, or you want to shop for new avatar items, this update makes navigating the Style Shop a breeze!”

Article continues after ad

Niantic Pokemon Go is also offering a limited-time sale on Kanto Starter Hoodies and more.

New items in the Style Shop have a mark indicating them to help players notice them more easily. Trainers will also be able to save multiple outfits and conveniently switch between whenever they want.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In terms of the Style Shop’s UI, the post said, “The horizontal navigation bar will be replaced with a new vertical bar to the left of your avatar. Trainers will be able to navigate between item categories and see a full screen view of the items available in each category.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, this update comes with a limited time in-game sale, which will last from Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10 AM PDT to Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 PM PDT. During this sale, players will be able to purchase the Team Leader Happi Coats, Pikachu Onesie, and Kanto first-partner hoodies at a discounted price.

Hopefully, those trainers who enjoy looking their best will enjoy this update to the avatar customization menu.