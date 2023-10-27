Pokemon Go players freaked out by red-eyed Drilbur haunting the game

Pokemon Go players are terrified of a Drilbur that has appeared to haunt players with its glowing, red eyes.

Niantic developed Pokemon Go made waves when it was released in 2016, causing a mass hysteria of Pokemon catching in streets, parks, and woods worldwide as the chase began to take down opposing gyms and make your mark in the Pokemon Go World.

The Pokemon game maintained its hit success in 2023, still being a staple of many people’s daily lives as they chase the latest and rarest Pokemon, as Niantic continues to push out updates that introduce new and exciting features – like Pokemon Go routes.

However, some players also encountered some unexpected features that have been added to the game, which some have found quite disturbing, that a Red-Eyed Drilbur that haunted many people’s games.

Pokemon Go Red-Eyed Drilbur shocks and confuses fans

After having scary encounters with the Red-Eyed Drilbur, many discovered that they were not the only ones to stumble across the scary Pokemon: “Caught this in the wild what’s wrong with it?“

The original poster was reassured by other trainers that they had been paid a visit by the glitched, Halloween-themed Drilbur as well: “Mine has red eyes too.”

Some trainers, instead of being scared, found humor in the encounter making jokes that the poor Drilbur just hadn’t been getting its beauty sleep: “Don’t worry it probably just hasn’t slept in a while. Maybe had a night shift.”

But one trainer sympathized with the sleep-deprived drillbur, beseeching fellow players that “we have to help him” – and fortunately for them, it seemed that Niantic listened, as some players have reported that the possessed Drilburs have lost their “red-eyed” look.

Despite this spooky-looking Pokemon being glitched, there are new, intentional Pokemon changes coming to the game that players are looking forward to – like the addition of all-new Pokemon Tadbuld and Bellibolt that will debut in the 2023 Festival of Lights event.