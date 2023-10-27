Pokemon Go fans call for some big changes to trading

Several eager Pokemon Go players are sharing their thoughts on the mobile game’s trading features, and giving ideas on how to improve the mechanic.

Pokemon Go has been around for over seven years now, and while the mobile Pokemon title is still an absolutely mammoth part of the gaming scene, developer Niantic is still delivering a steady stream of new features. We just got Pokemon Go Routes, plus you can have an adventure with friends thanks to Pokemon Go Party Play.

While the very early days of Pokemon Go had plenty to do, Niantic didn’t add trading until much later, and even now, not every fan is happy with the way the feature works. Unlike Pokemon Scarlet and Violet or other mainline games, in Pokemon Go you must be physically next to someone to trade.

It’s a frustrating limitation, especially as so many Pokemon are specific to certain regions around the world. Plus, while you can send ‘Mons from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Home, you can’t send them the other way. Basically, if you want to complete the Pokemon Go Pokedex, you have to catch every Pokemon within the app itself.

Pokemon players discuss the trading system and call for some big changes

It’s no secret that Pokemon Go players have some suggestions, for the monster-catching app, and this particular Reddit thread dives into just how fans would like to see the trading mechanic evolve.

A pretty obvious suggestion comes from the top post, as the first comment from user ChalvlPlo0 suggests being able to trade with “anyone, anywhere, across the entire world”.



Instead, as other users like ChrisRiot comment, a good workaround could be for “lucky trades to not have a distance requirement”. To use a lucky trade, you must be best friends with someone in-game, which takes weeks of sending presents and/or battling together to even achieve.

Finally, one feature many would love to see is Wonder Trades. This feature in the mainline games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allows you to trade a random Pokemon, and receive a random Pokemon in return. Yeah, you get a lot of Pidgey, but with so many users and plenty of trainers breeding rare Pokemon for perfect IVs, it doesn’t take long to get some gold from the mechanic.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see some of these features adapted in the future, but with The Pokemon Company’s crackdown on “genned” Pokemon in competitions, budding trainers would have to be very careful about which creatures they choose.

