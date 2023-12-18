Pokemon Go players discover lost hundos in hidden perfect dex

Pokemon Go players have been left devastated after discovering how many Hundos they’ve lost in the hidden perfect Pokedex.

As it goes in most Pokemon games, Pokemon Go has one primary Pokedex, with hundreds of trainers looking to catch ’em all and fill their dex. However, there’s also something called a perfect dex, which, for better or for worse, allows players the chance to see all the hundos in their roster.

While this is an amazing way to see your most powerful pocket monsters, it has also started to reveal all the hundos that were lost to unknown transfers before players found out their true power, leaving many fans devastated and wishing they never checked.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players devastated after spotting lost hundos in perfect dex

Sharing their discovery on Reddit, one user shared how they “just unlocked the perfect dex” which can be done after being lucky enough to get hold of 20 4-star Pokemon. However, the issue is that the dex “keeps track of all previously caught Pokemon… I think I transferred a perfect ditto from before I knew IVs were a thing…”

Giving IVs to Pokemon in Pokemon Go was introduced back in 2019, meaning those players who’ve enjoyed the game since it was released in 2016 may have grabbed a hundo without even knowing it, and the perfect dex is revealing all those unknown missed opportunities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the comments were filled with fans rushing to check their own dex, with many feeling devastated that they let some pretty powerful Pokemon go.

“When I unlocked the dex I discovered I got rid of a perfect Magikarp, and a perfect Deino. Not overly happy about those two” explained one user.

Another shared their shock when unlocking the feature, going on to say how they were “Kicking myself for transferring a perfect weedle before I knew it was a thing.”

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, one player shared some key wisdom many veteran players could begin to implement to avoid any disappointment: “Never look at your perfect dex.”