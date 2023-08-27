Pokemon Go players claim Go Fest Ticket holders had fewer spawns on Day 1

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Ticket holders have claimed they encountered fewer wild Pokemon spawns than non-ticket holders on Day 1.

Pokemon Go’s 2023 Global Go Fest event began on Saturday, August 26, and allowed trainers to experience the celebration whether they purchased a ticket or not.

Purchasing the Go Fest 2023 ticket cost fans $14.99 and offered exclusive features like Special Research quests to catch Legendary Pokemon like Diancie and Mega Rayquaza, among other things.

However, some trainers who purchased tickets to Go Fest 2023 claimed that they experienced fewer wild Pokemon spawns during Day 1 compared to those who did not spend any money.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go players claim Day 1 spawns were limited for ticket holders

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit sparked a discussion among the community after one player claimed to have noticed reduced wild spawns for accounts that purchased a Go Fest ticket.

Article continues after ad

The trainer claimed that they, along with their wife, had purchased tickets and used Incense while playing with two other family members who did not buy a Go Fest ticket.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

According to them, “The two non ticketed accounts are seeing 3-4 times as many wild spawns as the ticketed accounts despite showing being in the exact same spot on the map.”

Article continues after ad

The OP even linked multiple screenshots as evidence, showing that their ticketed accounts had fewer wild spawns at the same time and area as the non-ticketed accounts. They also claimed that outside of event hours, the issue disappeared.

Other members of the community claimed to have noticed the same thing. “Same issue. Noticed significantly fewer spawns than a normal day or community day,” said one fan, while another noted, “Now that you mention it, there were way fewer spawns at a usual hot spot in the park here today.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the issue seems to have been resolved as of Day 2, according to both the OP and fans in the replies. “Update: Two hours into day 2 and both ticketed and non-ticketed accounts are seeing the exact same spawns today. So looks like Niantic remembered to turn on extra spawns for ticketed accounts…”

It’s unclear just yet if Niantic will do anything to compensate ticket holders who experienced fewer Pokemon spawns on Day 1, but it seems the issue certainly left a bad impression on some.