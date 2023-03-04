Pokemon Go player provides step-by-step guide for tanking in Go Battle League

Pokemon Go players are purposefully tanking their ranks in Go Battle League to earn more rewards, and now it’s easier than ever with a fan-made tutorial on how to tank faster than your opponent.

A recent trend has seen Pokemon Go players tanking their Go Battle League rank so they can face lower-ranked players and claim an absurd amount of rewards. This trick has caught on so quickly, in fact, that tankers have a tough time losing matches fast enough.

This is because tankers keep facing other trainers who are also trying to tank their Pokemon Go Battle League rank – and since players only have to quit the battle to count as a loss, matches between tankers look more like western quickdraws.

Pokemon Go Battle League ranked play has turned into a race to the bottom, and one trainer has created a step-by-step guide to show players how to never win another ranked battle again.

How to tank your Pokemon Go Battle League rank fast

The guide to tanking your Go Battle League rank was posted to Reddit by user Uunikana. They captioned the post, “a Guide to Tanking: how to throw games faster than an opposing tanker (yes, really).”

Accompanying the title was a photo of a phone displaying a trainer battle countdown. A hand was shown on each side of the phone at different heights, and a step-by-step guide explained how players could “lose faster than their opponent.”

“At the countdown, place your thumbs like they are in the picture to the left,” stated step one. “Left thumb on the top left corner where the quit button will appear, and right thumb to the area where the ‘yes’ button will appear.”

The guide goes on to explain how to use your thumbs to quickly exit the match before your opponent. It seems that the new “tank meta” is unintentionally solving the problem it set out to circumvent.

Players started tanking in the Pokemon Go Battle League so they could win more matches against less-experienced players. However, tankers are giving players plenty of free wins and rewards. “Thanks to tankers I won 13 battles in a row!” one user commented. Another stated, “God bless the tankers, they go around giving achievements to casuals like me.”