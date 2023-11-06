Pokemon Go player encounters “garbage” Pokemon with enormous CP

A Pokemon Go player encountered their highest CP wild encounter ever but didn’t want to celebrate it as the culprit turned out to be “garbage,” despite its massive Combat Power.

CP – or Combat Power – is the measurement of a Pokemon’s strength used in Pokemon Go. It is calculated taking base stats and level into account typically making it a good indicator of how powerful a Pokemon is.

However, it isn’t perfect by any means as both IVs and movesets usually make a bigger difference to a Pokemon’s overall strength. Case in point, Mamoswine caps at well under 4,000 CP yet remains a meta option thanks to its phenomenal moveset and unique typing.

In contrast, there is one Pokemon that despite reaching the highest CP rating possible in Pokemon Go is considered utterly useless in the overwhelming majority of cases.

Pokemon Go players unimpressed by “trash” high CP encounter

Revealing their highest-ever CP wild encounter one trainer posted on Reddit: “No doubt the highest CP wild Pokemon I have encountered and it’s garbage! lol.”

This message captioned an image showing a 3864 CP Slaking with mediocre IVs which is what led OP to hate the catch. The Slaking in question was 0* rated having decent Defence but terrible Attack and HP.

However, others were quick to emphasize how its low IVs are just one reason Slaking is bad by pointing out: “I mean, to be fair, even a hundo slaking is trash.”

“The Pokemon as a whole in this game is just a paperweight,” was the brutal response of a different trainer who was equally critical of The Lazy Pokemon’s misleading Combat Power.

The reason Slaking is so weak despite its ability to hit over 5,000 CP is that it lacks a viable basic attack. Slaking in Pokemon Go can only learn Yawn which doesn’t deal any damage and only serves to charge up either Hyper Beam or Body Slam.

Despite being mostly useless it does have one saving grace as one trainer explained “You can still drop it in gyms. Its not good but it also a 0-investment.”

Slaking’s freakishly high CP can be intimidating to players looking to attack Gyms as it can take several fights to take it out. This alone makes catching high CP Pokemon like Slaking worthwhile to efficiently farm PokéCoins.