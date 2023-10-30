Pokemon Go Party rewards are “so bad” players are using mode for something else

A Pokemon Go player found a creative way to use the game’s largely panned Party Play feature during a family shopping trip.

Pokemon Go recently implemented Party Play, a feature in which players can join up and play together. However, the feature’s release has not been a smooth one.

Since it was added, Party Play has been criticized for its arbitrary time limit and general gameplay issues. Another frustration is the mode’s rewards, which are widely considered underwhelming.

Article continues after ad

Despite these problems, one Pokemon Go player found a better use for Parties that actually makes them worthwhile.

Pokemon Go player creatively uses Party Play for family shopping trip

Reddit user TueboEmu315 shared the creative and unexpected way they used Pokemon Go’s Party feature to keep track of their family during a shopping trip.

Article continues after ad

“I had my family get into a party before splitting up at the store and I was able to find them without having to call them. I absolutely love this feature hahaha!” they said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Though it’s clearly not the way the game is meant to be played, the fact that you can see where other party members are on the game’s map makes it helpful for keeping track of everyone regardless of how far one person may wander off.

Others have been quick to call the player a genius for thinking of this and plan to use the method for themselves.

Article continues after ad

Some have pointed out, though, that the trick is only as good as the player’s connection and the app’s functionality. As one player noted, “when I party up with my partner for a walk their avatar just mills about listlessly like ten minutes behind us.”

Article continues after ad

While it may not be what Niantic intended, it’s good to see players are finding some way to use Pokemon Go Party Play despite its issues.