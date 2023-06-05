Niantic to compensate Pokemon Go players affected by Mewtwo Shadow Raid issue

Niantic has addressed how it plans to compensate Pokemon Go players affected by the Mewtwo Shadow Raid issue.

Pokemon Go hosted Shadow Raids dedicated to Mewtwo on May 27 and May 28. Unfortunately, many players couldn’t enjoy the experience to the fullest, thanks in no small part to a number of bugs.

Most notably, there were those who didn’t earn the expected XL Rare Candy reward, despite finishing the raid more than once.

Though some time has passed since the event came to a close, Niantic has shared how it will compensate impacted players.

Niantic addresses Mewtwo Shadow Raid issue in Pokemon Go

According to a post from Niantic Support, players who didn’t unlock Rare Candy XL because of the Mewtwo Shadow Raid bug will soon receive a bonus.

By the end of this week, affected users should receive 10, 20, or 30 Rare Candy XL depending on the number of Mewtwo Shadow Raids they completed during the event.

The team added in a subsequent post that “Beginning in Hidden Gems, we have ensured that five-star Shadow Raids will have the same chances of rewarding Rare Candy XL as five-star raids.”

While fans are pleased by this news, some have also expressed confusion about the finer points. In particular, players want to know how much candy will go to those who completed one raid versus those who wrapped up the event with 10 completions under their built.

One person pondered the following in a Reddit post, “I was only able to do one s-Mewtwo raid. Will I get 10 rare XLs? It didn’t seem to indicate 0 XLs was an option, so I’m hoping to hit it big on this one.”

Hopefully, Pokemon Go players will have a better handle on how Niantic is addressing the Mewtwo Shadow Raid issue by this week’s end.