Pokemon Go Mega Evolution: A Mega Discovery and special themed events

Mega Evolution is finally in Pokemon Go, bringing with it new Special Research for trainers to enjoy.

There are a lot of Pokemon capable of Mega Evolution but it will come as no surprise that, for the time being, only a select few have been released. They are Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise and Beedrill. Charizard can mega evolve into both Charizard X and Y.

The ability to mega evolve in the mobile game comes through Mega Energy. This is obtained through special Raid Battles. We discuss the mechanics of Mega Evolution in more detail here.

A Mega Discovery tasks and rewards

Here are the full list of tasks and rewards for the A Mega Discovery Special Research:

A Mega Discovery 1/4

Send 3 Gifts to friends - 10 PokeBalls

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy - 10 Super Potions

Catch 15 Pokemon - 25 Beedrill Mega Energy

Rewards: Weedle encounter, 3 Rare Candy and 5,000 XP

A Mega Discovery 2/4

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 20 Weedle Candy

Evolve 1 Weedle - 2,000 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team Rocket Grunts - 1 Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: 100 Mega Beedrill Energy, 1 Charged TM and 5,000 XP

A Mega Discovery 3/4

Win a Raid - 6 Revives

Battle in a Mega Raid - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Pokemon - 6 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 100 Mega Beedrill Energy, 3 Rare Candy and 5,000 XP

A Mega Discovery 4/4

Claim Reward - 1,500 Stardust (x3)

Rewards: 25 Mega Beedrill Energy, 1,500 Stardust and 5,000 XP

Mega Evolution themed events

Niantic also confirmed some upcoming Mega Evolution themed events. There are three of them and they will all take place in September at the following times:

Tuesday, September 1 to September 7: your goal will be to complete as many Mega Raids as you can! Gather Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your Pokemon and feel like a hero in your Raid Battles!

Friday, September 11 to Thursday, September 17: hone your battle skills with your Mega-Evolved Pokemon. Take part in Gym battles, Team GO Rocket battles, and Trainer Battles (excluding GO Battle League battles).

Tuesday, September 22 to Monday, September 28: become buddies with your Mega-Evolved Pokemon and spend time with it! Be sure to take snapshots and share them with us on social media using #GOsnapshot.

There you have it, Mega Evolution is in Pokemon Go and it's here to stay. It will be interesting to see how popular the mechanic proves to be.