Pokemon Go Mega Evolution finally announced - All the details

Mega Evolution has been teased for Pokemon Go since June and now more details are seemingly imminent.

Trainers have been expecting some form of announcement for a while now, and Niantic have finally delivered - well, kind of. They took to Twitter via the official Pokemon Go account to say: "Trainers, we have huge news coming your way... Or should we say MEGA news?" We see what you did there admin, well played.

Trainers, we have huge news coming your way... Or should we say MEGA news?

What is Mega Evolution?

A quick recap for those of you who don't know, Mega Evolution was first introduced in Pokemon X and Y. It is an additional evolution that is only temporary.

Only certain Pokemon can use the Mega Evolution mechanic, though. There are a lot but some of the more notable ones include Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Mewtwo and Tyranitar.

It is triggered when a capable Pokemon is holding the Mega Stone for their particular species. It can only be used in battle, and for one Pokemon in your team. After the battle mega evolved 'mon returns to their normal form.

Mega Venusaur, Blastoise and Charizard

While nothing official has been announced, the Pokemon Go dataminers have been working hard to dig up potential details ahead of time. It looks like they have done just that as well.

The renowned PokeMiners have found assets within the Pokemon Go code indicating Raid Battles will be used to obtain the Mega Evolutions. How this will work exactly remains to be seen.

In addition to this, six Mega Evolutions of specific Pokemon were pushed. These include Venusaur, Charizard X, Charizard Y, Blastoise, Beedrill and Pidgeot.

With these assets now in the Pokemon Go code, we can expect a subsequent announcement very soon. We'll update this page as and when more information becomes available.