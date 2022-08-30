Pokemon Go Inkay Limited Research event: Shiny Inkay, dates & times, more

Pokemon Go has announced a new Limited Research event to kick off the Season of Light, debuting Shiny Inkay, as well as giving players a chance to catch a handful of strong Dark-type species.

Pokemon Go has just wrapped the summer’s Season of Go event list. Players around the world ended the heated months of research and Ultra Beasts with the Go Fest 2022 Finale event, and now new things are on the horizon for players.

To take the place of the concluded long-term event, it has been announced Pokemon Go will move on to the Season of Light, which will run from September 1 through December. Many are hopeful additional Ultra Beasts will make their debuts in the game, and a new Limited Research indicates other exciting opportunities could also be on the horizon as well.

When is the Pokemon Go Inkay Limited Research event?

Players will be able to participate in the Inkay Limited Research on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time.

This will be the debut of Shiny Inkay and its evolution Malamar.

According to Pokemon Go’s official website, this event is designed to kick off the Psychic Spectacular event for the Season of Light. Like a community day, this Limited Research event will only be three hours long, so players wanting the best odds of finding Shiny Inkay will want to plan ahead.

Bonuses for the Inkay Limited Research event

During the event, players will be able to take advantage of a couple of gameplay bonuses. This includes 2x Candy for catching Pokemon and an increased chance of encountering and catching a Shiny Inkay.

Additionally, those who spin Pokestops during the event may obtain Field Research tasks with the reward of an Inkay encounter. This can be a great way to find and catch a Shiny Inkay with competitive stats.

Wild Encounter boosts during the Inkay Limited Research event

Dark-type Pokemon fans will be excited to learn about the boosted Wild Encounter rates that will be occurring during the Inkay Limited Research event. Below are the Pokemon that will be appearing more frequently throughout the three-hour duration.

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Houndour

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Purrloin

Galarian Zigzagoon will also have a chance of appearing and has heightened Shiny odds for the event. Those who missed out on the August Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day will be able to use this opportunity to catch a pink and blue Shiny while out hunting for Inkay.

With luck, the Pokemon Go event will be a good start to the Season of Light long-term event, and give players plenty of opportunities to add new companions to their teams.