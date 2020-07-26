Pokemon GO Fest 2020 Day 2 Special Research - Victini, Mewtwo, more

Victini is now available in Pokemon Go as part of the GO Fest 2020 Day 2 Special Research. Niantic have out done themselves with this special quest as Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres all feature.

Trainers will be delighted to finally get their hands on the Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon, albeit currently limited to ticket holders only. For those who do have a GO Fest 2020 ticket you'll need to purchase one from the Pokemon Go app between 10am and 8pm in your local time zone should you want to participate.

The GO Fest Day 2 Special Research is called "Rocket Straight to Victory". Unsurprisingly the tasks primarily revolve around Team GO Rocket related activities.

It is a six stage quest that has an astonishing five Mythical/Legendary encounters. Victini is of course one of them but each of Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Mewtwo (in their Shadow forms) will be rewarded first.

Rocket Straight to Victory - All tasks and rewards

All the tasks and rewards for the Day 2 GO Fest 2020 Special Research are as follows:

Stage 1/6

Take a Snapshot: 2 Incense

Power Up Pokemon 3 times: 100 Pokeballs

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 2020 Stardust

Rewards: 20 Max revives, Machamp encounter, 2020 XP

Stage 2/6

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Weavile

Rescue 2 Shadow Pokemon: 20 Max potions

Purify a shadow Pokemon: 20 Max revives

Rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem encounter, 20 Rare candy

Stage 3/6

Defeat Team Leader Cliff: Shadow Articuno

Defeat Team Leader Arlo: Shadow Moltres

Defeat Team Leader Sierra: Shadow Zapdos

Rewards: 20 revive, 1 super rocket radar, 5000 stardust

Stage 4/6

Defeat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni: Shadow Mewtwo

Rewards: 20 Ultra balls, Victini, 2 Incense

Stage 5/6

Claim Reward: 2020 Stardust, 2020 XP, 2020 Stardust

Rewards: 20 Ultra balls, 20 Victini candy, 2 Incense

Stage 6/6

Take a Snapshot of Victini: 20 Victini Candy

Catch 20 different Pokemon: 10 Rare Candy

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 1 Super Incubator

Rewards: Victini Shirt, 2 Premium Battle Pass, 2 Star Piece

It is important to reiterate that this Special Research can only be accessed by ticket holders. They can still be bought from the Pokemon Go Shop but you will miss out on features from Day 1.

It seems GO Fest Day 2 is centered around Team Rocket's return to the mobile game. Trainers will be thankful that all of Team GO Rocket, including Grunts and leaders, are a lot weaker than normal.

This means it is far easier to defeat them and you can take advantage of the rewards and Shadow Pokemon they leave behind. Maybe they're on the ropes from their recent return!