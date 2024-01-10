Pokemon Go fans spot “discouraging” issue with Tornadus Raids

As another week of Pokemon Go raids roll out across the globe, some players in Eastern regions are feeling disappointed as it seems the newest Raid boss features a glaring problem.

Pokemon Go players are always eager to battle the latest Pokemon Go Raid bosses, as it often brings a chance to add a powerful Pocket Monster to your team, and occasionally a rare Shiny form is also up for grabs.

For many eager players, the next round of Pokemon Go raids has begun, as the new schedule usually starts at 10 am local time, and Eastern players in New Zealand, Australia, and even Japan are already getting to grips with this week’s challenge.

Sadly, however, many are reporting a big issue, and it’s not the first time it has happened either.

Pokemon Go fans think Tornadus Therian Forme is Shiny-locked

In a post shared to Reddit by Pokemon Go player earth45319, they commented, “Shiny Tornadus-Therian reportedly may not have been turned on according to Japanese website.”

The post links to a comment on X (Twitter) from @pokemongo_db who are collecting data, and it seems that so far there are no reports of anyone catching a Shiny Tornadus Therian Forme in this week’s raids or in the Raid hour.

Other users have reported the same, with popular Pokemon Go content creator @FleeceKing commenting on X (Twitter) with, “1k+ raids reported of Therian Tornadus with ZERO shinies encountered. Looks like mum and I wasted our time doing our raid hour, sorry to everyone who joined our raids.”

Pokemon Go players in the original Reddit post aren’t pleased, with one commenting, “Surely it’s more work to keep turning them on and off all the time.” While another adds, “Hopefully they’ll reimburse with premium passes.”

Niantic has yet to address the issue, but we will keep an eye out for any news on this situation.