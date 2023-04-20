Pokemon Go fans split as Shaymin encounter shows Go Fest 2022 graphics

Pokemon Go fans on Reddit are split after realizing the current Shaymin Special Research encounter still shows graphics from Pokemon Go Fest 2022 when it debuted in the game.

The latest Pokemon Go event, Sustainability Week, has launched alongside a new Special Research quest that allows trainers worldwide to encounter Shaymin.

Originally launched in 2022 during Go Fest’s ticketed finale event, fans quickly took to the game to catch the gratitude ‘mon.

However, fans have been split after noticing that the current Shaymin encounter still uses assets from its debut event.

Shaymin encounter uses Go Fest 2022 graphics

In a post on The Silph Road subreddit, a Pokemon Go player shared a screenshot of the Go Fest 2022 graphics. “Shaymin encounter has last year’s graphics,” they said.

Fellow players of the game took to the comments to share their thoughts, but the general consensus is a bit split among players.

Many users slammed Niantic for the ‘lazy’ reuse of existing graphics in the new encounter.

“That’s just embarrassing,” one user replied.

Another trainer mentioned: “Maybe laziness or deliberate, but not a bug.”

While others aren’t so certain that Niantic re-using existing graphics is such a big deal.

“GO Fest 2023 hasn’t happened yet. Shaymin was introduced for GO Fest 2022. I don’t see the problem,” one user replied.

Another player said: “I don’t really see why it’s important tbh.”

All in all, it appears that some users are just tired of what appears to be constant oversights from Niantic over the last few months.

As the Sustainability Week event began rolling out, Niantic revealed that the advertised 1/2 walking distance for buddy candy wasn’t actually a part of the event despite being advertised.