Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2023 event: Bounsweet debut, bonuses, dates & times

Pokemon Go has just announced a new sustainability event for 2023, bringing Bounsweet and its evolutions into the game for the first time.

Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has consistently offered a variety of events for players worldwide to enjoy.

A recent event, A Mystic Hero, gives trainers access to new costumed Lapras in an exclusive Special Research Quest.

They’ve just announced the Sustainability Week event for 2023, which brings new Pokemon, avatar items, and more to the popular mobile title.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and bonuses.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, Sustainability Week 2023 will begin on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10 am and will end on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Bounsweet and its evolutions Steenee and Tsareena will make their debut as soon as the event begins.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2023 Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during Sustainability Week 2023:

Squirtle*

Shellder*

Wailmer*

Drilbur*

Cottonee*

Petilil*

Dwebble*

Foongus*

Froakie

Larvitar*

Binacle*

Bounsweet

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2023 2km eggs

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 2km eggs during the event:

Article continues after ad

Cherubi*

Drilbur*

Bounsweet

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2023 Field & Timed Research encounters

During the event, trainers can access a Timed Research that will give them encounters with the following Pokemon:

Drilbur*

Trubbish*

Bounsweet

Special Field Research tasks will give trainers the ability to encounter the following Pokemon:

Drilbur*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear shiny.

Pokemon Go Sustainability Week 2023 bonuses

Ultra Buddies or higher will bring you souvenirs more often

Your buddy Pokemon will accompany you on the map longer

Great buddies or higher will bring you leaf-wrapped gifts more often

1/2 walking distance to earn hearts with your buddy

Avatar items featuring the three new Pokemon will be available in the shop as well.

Fancy becoming the best trainer you can be? Check out all of our helpful guides:

Article continues after ad

Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pinap Berries guide | Sinnoh Stones guide | What are Strange Eggs? | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go types chart | How to get shiny Charmander in Pokemon Go | Eevee evolutions names guide for Pokemon Go