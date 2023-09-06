Pokemon Go fans slam “clickbait” Great Storage Box for its misleading name

Pokemon Go trainers have criticized one of the in-game boxes called the ‘Great Storage Box’ for its “clickbait” name.

As many Pokemon Go fans are well aware, the in-game Shop has a rotating selection of different Boxes that can offer players different items bundled together.

While some of these Box bundles offer some pretty sweet deals, most times players are left unimpressed by what’s on sale in the Shop.

Now, some fans have taken aim at the Great Storage Box, with many calling it a “clickbait” name thanks to the sparse storage upgrade it actually offers.

Pokemon Go trainers slam “clickbait” Box name

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit brought the box to the community’s attention. The OP said, “And The Winner For The Most Clickbait Name Of A Box Goes To…”

They attached a screenshot of what the Box offered, which showed 3 Premium Battle Passes, 3 Super Incubators, and just 1 Pokemon Storage Upgrade.

Trainers took issue with the fact that the “Great Storage Box” only offered one Storage Upgrade alongside a handful of unrelated items.

“Probably expect it to be a 4 or 5 storage upgrade bundle but nope,” said one player, while another claimed they “felt scammed just by clicking on it.”

Still, some were quick to point out that the Box itself wasn’t a bad deal in terms of Coins spent, just that the name itself was a bit misleading.

“It’s actually not a bad box and it really helps getting things done for the master ball and paldea research tasks. It’s just that the name is utterly stupid,” noted one fan.

A trainer in the replies did the math on each item’s individual cost: “It’s ok value. 3 raids passes = 250, 1 upgrade = 200, 3 ultra incubators = 600, Total: 1050.” If players were to buy these items individually, they’d be spending 375 extra Coins.

Still, that didn’t prevent some players from feeling a bit let down when seeing the Box in their Shop. Perhaps Niantic will put out a truly “Great Storage Box” as the Adventures Abound season continues.