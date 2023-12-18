Pokemon Go players in disbelief as player resorts to buying Poke Balls

Its always helpful to stock up on Pokeballs before a new event in Pokemon Go.

A Pokemon Go player has stunned other fans by asking whether it’s worth paying for Poke Balls despite the game giving you a seemingly endless amount.

The main focus of Pokemon Go is catching Pokemon you encounter on the overworld. To this end, Niantic provides the player with many free Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. It’s only the Master Balls that are hard to find in Pokemon Go.

Pretty much everything you do in Pokemon Go will provide you with Poke Balls. You’ll be drowning in balls if you complete a task, spin a PokeStop, or open a Gift. Someone lucky enough to live next to a PokeStop or has lots of friends to send them Gifts will never run out of Poke Balls.

Those who somehow manage to run out of Poke Balls do have another option as you can purchase Poke Balls from Pokemon Go’s in-game shop. These go as low as 20 Poke Balls for 100 PokeCoins, which costs £0.99/$0.99.

Niantic

Pokemon Go players are shocked someone would pay for Poke Balls.

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit created a thread asking fans if they would be willing to pay for Poke Balls, as they had run out while trying to catch an Axew. This prompted a way of negativity, as the other players were shocked that anyone would ever pay real money for Poke Balls.

“Letting your storage on the most important item in the game run low leading up to a comm day is lunacy. do you live in an area with no stops?,” while another said, “How do people run out of poke balls? Like do you never spin pokestops or open gifts or anything?”

Another player provided a solution that many people weren’t aware of, as there’s a way for everyone to get free Poke Balls: “Use your daily incense. You get 30 free balls if you’re low or have ran out.” If you haven’t spent your Daily Incense, you have an instant batch of Poke Balls.

If anything, most Pokemon Go players have too many Poke Balls. The people who don’t want to pay for storage in Pokemon Go are constantly hitting their item limit, and the basic Poke Balls are usually the first thing to go, as they’re so commonplace.

The idea of running out of Poke Balls in Pokemon Go is unthinkable to some, let alone spending real money, especially when so many other in-game items have more value. Pokemon Go wants you to catch Pokemon, and there are plenty of tools to help you do so. All you need to do is manage your supply.