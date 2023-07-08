Pokemon Go creator Niantic being sued for alleged ‘sexual bias’ in the workplace

An ex-employee of Niantic has sued the Pokemon Go developer for bias in the workplace, after she alleged that she was paid less than a male counterpart even after getting a raise.

Harassment and sexual bias lawsuits in the video games industry have become somewhat commonplace in recent years.

Call of Duty publisher Activision faced a string of lawsuits over sexism in the workplace in 2021 and 2022, while PlayStation was hit with a similar one in 2021.

Now, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has been sued for bias in the workplace.

Pokemon Go creator Niantic sued by former employee

A former Niantic employee sued the developer of Pokemon Go as reported by The Verge. After the individual alleged that the company created a “boys club” and that she was paid less than her male counterparts, she opted to sue Niantic.

The woman in question started at the Pokemon Go developer in 2020 per the lawsuit, but was quickly promoted in “approximately” 2021. However, she learned shortly after the promotion that a male colleague made more then her despite the fact that she had a higher job title and more responsibilities.

She received a raise to $115,000 in 2023, putting her pay lower than the reported $127,000 the male Niantic employee made a year earlier.

Around this time, the woman, identified as Jane Doe in lawsuit, also learned that she was paid $10,000 less than the pay range that Niantic posted for the position. Niantic disclosed the pay range as part of a transparency law that went into effect for employers in California with more than 15 employees.

She brought up the concerns with Niantic’s diversity, equity, and inclusion director and principal people partner, and stated that the company and the male management were “hostile to her complaints.” The executives in the meeting, per the former employee, also indicated that her job evaluations were affected by her workplace discussions with other colleagues and that she was paid less than her colleagues as a result of her raising concerns about wages.

The employee was laid off by the Pokemon Go developer as part of the company’s layoffs last week. Over 230 employees were laid off by Niantic, and the game developer shuttered NBA All-World, as well as games based upon the Harry Potter and Calan franchises.