Where to buy Pokemon Go auto catcher & how it works: Watchic Plus

Third-party manufacturer Brook Gaming has released a fully-featured auto catcher device for Pokemon Go; here’s how to purchase one.

Multiple third-party companies have tried their hand at producing Pokemon Go companion devices akin to Pokemon Go Plus. The Watchic Plus from Brook Gaming seems as though it’s upping the ante in many respects, though.

For one, the watch – which comes with a .96″ display – doubles as a Pokemon Go accessory and smartwatch by revealing the day, time, Pocket monsters, and connectivity status. It also allows dual connectivity between two different devices, so one user and their friend can reap the benefits of a single watch.

In terms of bluetooth functionality, the product connects with Android/iOS through Bluetooth 5.0. Better still, it’s waterproof, charges in approximately 90 minutes, and lasts for upwards of 240 hours on a single charge.

Brook Gaming

Where to buy Pokemon Go’s Watchic Plus auto catcher

The watch lets users choose from three different display types and comes in three colors – black, blue, and red. Interested Pokemon Go players can pick one up for $80 from several retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and AliExpress.

Of course, there also exists several eBay listings, many of which have the Watchic Plus set well above its original asking price. While some brick-and-mortar stores may not have the device currently in stock, it’s still available online. Buying the Brook Gaming watch from resellers isn’t necessary as of yet.

Brook Gaming

How does the Watchic Plus work?

Much of the Watchic Plus’ innovation manifests through its fully-functional display, which offers real-time Pokemon Go updates and, thus, removes the need to access the app.

Brook Gaming also developed an app, Pocket Center, that facilitates Watchic Plus updates. The company has already promised to introduce future updates that should further enhance the overall experience.

