How to find Minior and all its forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brought back the Meteor Pokemon, Minior. Here’s how trainers can find it in the wild and get all its forms.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is finally available, and this second expansion brings even more returning Pokemon to Gen 9.

Some of these returning Pokemon even come in different forms, like Alcremie. Pokedex completionists may want to have collected each form available, which can be quite difficult.

One of those Pokemon with different forms is Gen 7’s Rock-type Minior, and many fans may be wondering where to find Minior in the wild. So, let’s break down exactly where to find Minior and catch each of its different forms in the Terarium.

Where to find Minior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Interestingly, Minior’s Pokedex entry doesn’t give an explicit location on where to find the Rock-type Pokemon.

However, trainers should be able to find it rarely in the deeper areas of the Chargestone Cavern and the Torchlit Labyrinth.

The Chargestone Cavern can be found in the northern area of the Canyon Biome, while the Torchlit Labyrinth is located near the southern area of the Coastal Biome.

All Minior forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Minior has two unique forms: its Meteor Form and its Core Form. However, Minior also has seven different variations of its Core Form, each representing a color of the rainbow.

Minior has a Red Core, an Orange Core, a Yellow Core, a Green Core, a Blue Core, an Indigo Core, and a Violet Core. Finally, its Shiny form will always be black with rainbow triangles on its body.

Wild Minior will always be encountered in its Meteor Form and will only reveal its Core Form when damaged. This is thanks to its unique ability Shields Down, which removes its outer coating when its HP is below half.

If you are trying to hunt for each of Minior’s different Core colors, the best method is using the move False Swipe in battle. Depending on your Pokemon’s strength, this will reveal Minior’s Core color and make it much easier to catch.

And there you have it! That's everything you need to know about finding Minior and getting all its different forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC.

