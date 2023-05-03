Pokemon fans vote on who has the stupidest shoes in the franchise

Pokemon fans have voted on which character wears the stupidest pair of shoes in the series with Irida from Legends: Arceus reigning champion.

The Pokemon series is widely regarded by fans for its iconic designs. Be it the Pokemon or human characters, there is something for everyone.

However, not all Pokemon designs are popular. With over a thousand entries in the Pokedex and countless trainers appeasing throughout the series, there are bound to be a few that are less appreciated.

Unpopular designs often include controversial features that stray away from the norm. It’s these contentious designs that have pushed one fan to find out which trainer wears the stupidest shoes once and for all.

Pokemon fans decide that Irida has the stupidest shoes

Through a community ran tournament on Twitter, Pokemon fans have decided that Irida from Legends: Arceus has the stupidest shoes in the franchise.

The tournament saw fourteen hand-selected pairs of shoes that the poster thought were the worst that Pokemon had to offer.

Each round paired two shoe designs against each other with fans voting on which was worse. The winner would be the character who made it all the way to the final defeating any challenges on their way.

The first round saw Irida, Brawley, Maxie, Ingo & Emmet, N, and Elio all move forward. Following this in the quarter-finals Irida, Brawley, Ingo & Emmet, and N remained undefeated, proceeding to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Irida and Ingo & Emmet beat the competition to land a spot in the grand final. The stage where the Pokemon character with the stupidest shoes would be decided.

In a convincing win, Irida was voted to have the stupidest shoes in Pokemon history securing 67.7% of the vote.

Irida is the leader of the Pearl Clan in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. She believes in a deity known as “almighty Sinnoh,” later revealed to be Palkia.