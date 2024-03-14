Pokemon fans reveal the most “evil” game moments

With nearly 30 years of Pokemon history to pull from, some veteran players are discussing the most evil moments in the franchise and some particularly tough gaming memories.

It’s hard to believe, but Pokemon is getting close to celebrating its 30th anniversary in a couple of years. Over its illustrious 28-year history, the series has provided some standout gaming memories, with some of them much happier than others.

For every first interaction with a rare Pokemon, there’s a tough obstacle like Whitney’s Miltank, and Pokemon fans can remember as many of the bad times as the good times. Even recent titles like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have some tough moments.

Speaking on their memories of the games over the years, Pokemon fans have pooled together their experiences, and are detailing what they consider the most “evil” moments from the series, and there are certainly some difficult and standout memories sprinkled amongst the bunch.

Remembering the most “evil” Pokemon moments

A Pokemon fan going by u/Tryndameneer originally shared one Reddit post, titled, “This is still some of the most evil things Pokémon ever did”. Alongside the post is a picture from Pokemon Emerald, and one of the most notorious sliding rock puzzles from the game.

Other Pokemon fans are happily sharing their own memories in the comments, dropping some of the most frustrating moments from over the years.



One of the first comments says, “The sliding puzzles weren’t so bad imo but the braille puzzles? The whole point of braille is to help blind people read, but you can’t put dots on a screen like that. That was evil.”

Adding to the conversation covering the original braille puzzles, one person comments, “I gave up as a kid. Like how was I supposed to figure that out at like 11 or 12 years old without an internet connection?”

A separate comment touches on a different part of the game, adding, “How about that water current puzzle that leads you back to the entrance?”

However, not everyone is as down on the original puzzle, with one comment arguing, “Unironically would rather have this than more of the mach bike broken floor puzzles. For some reason my stubby little kid fingers could NEVER pull the opposite direction at the right time.”

With any luck, future titles will have some similarly memorable moments, whether fans find them easy or not. We have plenty of time to wait, though, as the Pokemon Legends ZA release date is still quite a while away.