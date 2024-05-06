Pokemon fans imagine “incredible” fourth forms for Pokemon

A popular fan theory comes to life and Pokemon gain a powerful new fourth form in some new fan art, including a space-based take on a Kantonian classic.

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Gengar get another evolution, this new Pokemon fan art is perfect. While people have been spreading stories of ‘secret’ fourth forms for two decades, this unspoken Pokemon rule still hasn’t been broken, but that doesn’t stop people from imagining new forms.

Pokemon content creator HoopsandHipHop has shared a new video with some impressively designed new creatures, imagining new forms for Blaziken, Talonflame, and fan-favorite Gengar.

Article continues after ad

The concept for a fourth Gastly-line form is possibly the most impressive, as it posits the idea of Gengar evolving into Sinistar, a black hole-based Pokemon that looks like a natural progression of this spooky line.

It also works alongside Gengar’s relationship with Clefairy and Clefable, with the celestial Fairy-type Pokemon Clefable often seen as a counterpart to Gengar, as many fans suspect Gengar is a shadow or deceased form of the former pick.

Article continues after ad

One fan even points out a cool and possibly science-based reason for the evolution, saying, “Sinistar being a blackhole is awesome since Ghastly is gas, Haunter is still floaty but is getting more dense and Gengar is straight up solid so Sinistar being so dense it’s a blackhole is I repeat, awesome”.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, some fans are even coming up with ideas for evolution methods, with a comment adding, “Gengar evolves by having a certain number of star pieces/ comet shards in your inventory”.

The video is part of a series from HoopsandHopHop, including some potential forms for popular picks like Pikachu, and many more.

We’ll have to wait until the next mainline game, Pokemon Legends Z-A, to see if fans’ dreams of a fourth form ever come true, but at the very least we have the return of Mega Evolution to look forward to.