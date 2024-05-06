Pokemon fans get engaged at Indiana Regionals and it’s “beautiful”

Pokemon is a series all about bringing people together, and two fans proved this recently after a surprise proposal at the Indiana Regionals.

Luvdisc must be in the air, as two Pokemon fans recently got engaged right in the middle of the Indiana Regionals.

Pokemon TCG player Jared Woitalla has shared the proposal in a post on X, showing that he planted a ring inside a mystery prize box at the Indiana Regionals, planning for partner Jess to open it.

Another post shows the contents of the mystery box, a matching pair of bride and groom Pikachu plush, and a ring inside a box nestled in the middle.

Article continues after ad

In the video shared by Jared, Jess opens the box to find the surprising contents inside, swiftly followed by Jared taking the ring box, getting on one knee, and proposing in front of the prize stand.

X@Combee_Assemble

Woitalla shared even more posts showing the happy couple posing at the event, and the proposal, and other Pokemon fans are flooding the post with congratulations and positive comments.

Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments are incredibly positive, with one saying, “What a beautiful couple and what a beautiful way to propose. Congratulations again”. Before another comment adds, “I was wondering what was in that mystery box! Congratulations dude! Very Happy for you!”

Article continues after ad

It’s not the first Pokemon proposal by any means, but it is a very romantic one. Plus, with more events coming up this year like Pokemon Worlds and Pokemon Go Fest 2024, who knows if even more proposals will pop up in the community soon.