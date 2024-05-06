GamingPokemon

Pokemon fans get engaged at Indiana Regionals and it’s “beautiful”

Nathan Ellingsworth
A photograph taken at Pokemon Indiana Regionals shows a man proposing to a womanX@Combee_Assemble

Pokemon is a series all about bringing people together, and two fans proved this recently after a surprise proposal at the Indiana Regionals.

Luvdisc must be in the air, as two Pokemon fans recently got engaged right in the middle of the Indiana Regionals.

Pokemon TCG player Jared Woitalla has shared the proposal in a post on X, showing that he planted a ring inside a mystery prize box at the Indiana Regionals, planning for partner Jess to open it.

Another post shows the contents of the mystery box, a matching pair of bride and groom Pikachu plush, and a ring inside a box nestled in the middle.

In the video shared by Jared, Jess opens the box to find the surprising contents inside, swiftly followed by Jared taking the ring box, getting on one knee, and proposing in front of the prize stand.

Two Pokemon fans pose with matching bride and groom Pikachu blush, and a women shows off their hand with an engagement ringX@Combee_Assemble

Woitalla shared even more posts showing the happy couple posing at the event, and the proposal, and other Pokemon fans are flooding the post with congratulations and positive comments.

Fans in the comments are incredibly positive, with one saying, “What a beautiful couple and what a beautiful way to propose. Congratulations again”. Before another comment adds, “I was wondering what was in that mystery box! Congratulations dude! Very Happy for you!”

It’s not the first Pokemon proposal by any means, but it is a very romantic one. Plus, with more events coming up this year like Pokemon Worlds and Pokemon Go Fest 2024, who knows if even more proposals will pop up in the community soon.

About The Author

Nathan Ellingsworth

Nathan is a Senior Writer at Dexerto, leading our Pokemon coverage. They got their start with print magazines ranging from Switch Player to lock-on, before writing Nintendo &amp; Pokemon-focused pieces for The Gamer, Nintendo Life, Pocket Tactics, and more. They're obsessed with Shiny-hunting, Pokemon TCG, rhythm games, and RPGs.

keep reading
Victini and Miraidon ex Battle Decks.
Pokemon
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Victini and Miraidon ex Battle Decks
Em Stonham
YouTube content creator Leonhart stands in front of a glass cabinet filled with vintage Pokemon games in their boxes
Pokemon
Fan opens “amazing” Pokemon museum and you can visit it
Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon Go Mega Heracross
Pokemon
One Pokemon has a major inconsistency in their Pokedex entry
Jessica Filby
Onix with Pokemon Egg background.
Pokemon
Some Pokemon evolution chains are unfinished even decades later
Em Stonham

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.