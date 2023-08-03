Pokemon fan uses Master Ball in marriage proposal and everyone loves it

In an incredible gesture, one lucky partner received the most astonishing Pokemon proposal using a custom-made Master Ball along with a commemorative Pokemon card too.

Pokemon has appeared in all walks of life since it hit the scene nearly 30 years ago. The successful brand has transcended generations with new games, such as Scarlet & Violet, the continuation of Pokemon Go’s growth, and even a live-action Netflix show.

From time to time, there are also instances of Pokemon having a bearing on real life. The new Pokemon Sleep app is a perfect example of how the expansive world can interact with everyday activity. But one Pokemon fan has gone one better by bringing the virtual world to life to propose to their partner.

Pokemon player gets engaged using Master Ball with actual ring inside

Reddit user Onebeardo shared their heartwarming story to the Pokemon community with one picture and just four simple words: “She said yes folks.”

In the snapshot, we can quite clearly see a custom Master Ball, indistinguishable from the design in the games, with an engagement ring inside. Alongside it was also a handmade Pokemon card entitled “The Proposal.”

It has 200 HP, its quote says “I choose you,” and it has one move: “Will you marry me? If you say yes, then you will gain a player two forever.”

With nearly 15K upvotes and counting, the positivity and congratulations unsurprisingly flew in for the fan. “You’ve unlocked the “Master of Love” achievement! Congrats!” exclaimed one user, whereas another commenter said: “Oh my god this is so cute I’m going to cry.”

Many in the subreddit were also quick to point out that using a Master Ball naturally made it easier. “The Master Ball is absolutely brilliant: You are supposed to only have one and it has a 100% catch rate. Genius,” explained one user, and another added: “She couldn’t say no, Master Ball has a 100% Marry rate.”

It’s a great story no doubt and, hopefully, their clear mutual love of Pokemon works out for them. It’s the right way to use a Master Ball, unlike some Pokemon Go players who’ve been abusing the handy item in-game with a risky exploit.