Pokemon anime composer arrested for attempted sexual assault

Hidekazu Tanaka, the composer for Idolmaster Cinderella Girls and recently the Pokemon Journeys anime, was arrested on October 24 after an attempted sexual assault.
35-year-old Hidekazu Tanaka has been charged by Tokyo police after a disturbing incident involving a teenage girl back in August.
Anime News Network reports that Tanaka had uttered obscene words at the girl while he forcibly pulled on her hand in a train station’s bicycle parking area.
Authorities say the girl reported the incident and the Metropolitan Police Department found a video of Tanaka following the girl in the station’s security camera footage.
Tanaka was charged with attempted forcible indecency, which in Japan is a legal term “which includes sexual assault” according to Anime News Network.
The composter has a long list of anime and games under his belt including Pokemon Journeys: The Series for the second and fourth versions of the opening song “1・2・3.”
Officers are still investigating the case and it’s not yet known if a court date has been set.