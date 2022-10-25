Pokemon anime composer arrested for attempted sexual assault

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Hidekazu Tanaka, the composer for Idolmaster Cinderella Girls and recently the Pokemon Journeys anime, was arrested on October 24 after an attempted sexual assault.

35-year-old Hidekazu Tanaka has been charged by Tokyo police after a disturbing incident involving a teenage girl back in August.

Anime News Network reports that Tanaka had uttered obscene words at the girl while he forcibly pulled on her hand in a train station’s bicycle parking area.

Authorities say the girl reported the incident and the Metropolitan Police Department found a video of Tanaka following the girl in the station’s security camera footage.

The Pokemon Company Hidekazu Tanaka composed the opening for Pokemon Journeys.

Tanaka was charged with attempted forcible indecency, which in Japan is a legal term “which includes sexual assault” according to Anime News Network.

The composter has a long list of anime and games under his belt including Pokemon Journeys: The Series for the second and fourth versions of the opening song “1・2・3.”

Officers are still investigating the case and it’s not yet known if a court date has been set.