Overpriced Pokemon Go boxes aimed at “expert whales”

Pokemon Go fans are mocking the Expert and Veteran boxes because they charge money for items that can easily be obtained for free.

Anyone who plays Pokemon Go regularly will quickly become awash in Poke Balls and Berries. These items are given as rewards for almost every task, and if you live near or always pass a PokeStop, you should never run out.

According to a post on the Pokemon Go Reddit, there are options for people who desperately need Poke Balls or Berries. The “Expert” and “Veteran” boxes are being slammed for charging money for items that people regularly delete because they have too many of them.

“An expert in wasting other people’s money. A 4 year old playing with parents’ phone,” one user wrote, while another said, “I have to dump some Poke Balls and Berries often cause I keep getting too much.”

“If you’re an ‘expert’ or ‘veteran’, you’re getting these supplies for free with regular play,” one user commented, while another lamented, “After a 5 year hiatus, I’m kind of stunned to see how many things haven’t improved or changed. This is seriously amazing in the worst way possible.”

One user summed things up. “Those are for Expert Suckers and Veteran Suckers only.”

Some players mentioned that rural Pokemon Go fans could use these boxes, but they could also get much of the same by sending & receiving gifts with other players online without spending a dime.

A lot has been said about Pokemon Go’s monetization choices, with fans expressing that the game charges too much for too little. A couple of poorly named boxes that charge money for boxes that are easily accessible are just the latest in a long line of items that have earned the scorn of fans, and they likely won’t be the last.