This Pokemon trainer just swapped their rare Nintendo 3DS for a dog

A Pokemon trainer makes the trade of a lifetime and receives a purebred Shiba Inu pup for his treasured Nintendo 3DS.

Typically, collectors items like this rare, complete-in-box 20th Anniversary Pokemon 3DS are put up for auction or sale and can fetch prices of up to 3,500 dollars.

The Shiba Inu was originally purchased for a teen who decided they didn’t have time for their pup anymore. Handily, the dog’s owner got an excellent opportunity that enriched both of their lives when a kind-hearted Pokemon trainer came around to make a trade with them for his prized 3DS.

This Redditor, however, found arguably the greatest deal when they traded their rare console for this cuddly companion.

“I posted it for sale on FB Marketplace to cash out since I’ve held onto the DS since it came out. Someone hit me up asking if I would be willing to trade for a Shiba.” said the OP. After driving for an hour to meet halfway, the “trade went down… I threw in a couple games as well since the trade was in my favor.”

Although Shiba Inu’s are a notoriously difficult breed of dog to train, the owner has previous experience with rescues and mentions his nine-year-old, one-eyed chihuahua. One user remarked tongue in cheek, “I’ll give you two purebred Shibas for free.” to which the OP responded: “After 3 weeks I completely understand.”

The overall sentiment was however overwhelmingly positive, with another Redditor congratulating him: “Amazing trade deal for you. Congratulations on your new family member!”.

Another said, “The real question is, what did you name the floof?” The OP replied, “I had to play by Pokemon rules. I kept the name his original trainer gave him, Kai.”

While the story seems like a rare occurrence, another user recounts how they had a similar situation happen to them. “Actually had a kid offer his Pokemon collection for my rabbits… I told the kid to keep his cards, and he left with two bonded bunnies… Someone who is willing to part with a personal collection like this more than likely really wants to take good care of that pet.”