Niantic officially rolls out Campfire app to all Pokemon Go players

Pokemon Go developers Niantic have officially begun rolling out Campfire to all Pokemon Go players alongside a new feature, Team Up.

Revealed back in 2022, Niantic’s Campfire app helps bring Pokemon Go trainers together to communicate potential meetups within the popular catch-em-all game.

It’s since been slowly rolled out to players, with an increasing number of users getting access over the course of the last year.

On June 27, 2023, Niantic revealed that Campfire is now available to all Pokemon Go players around the world, and they’ve launched a new feature to celebrate.

Niantic finally rolls out Campfire to all players

After downloading the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, Trainers will be able to tap on the green envelope icon on the top right of the Pokemon Go screen.

From there, Campfire users will be able to see all the Raid Battles and activities around them.

Niantic is also launching a new feature to help trainers tackle Raid Battles with other players in their area, similar to other existing third-party apps.

Niantic

Users can join existing raid groups through the app, or decide to host their own for others to find and take part of. It even has an option for text communication, something that many have been asking for since its launch.

This feature is called Team Up, which initially launched in a very limited testing phase back in March 2023.

This announcement comes just hours after Niantic revealed the recent well-received increase to the Wild Spawn Interaction was actually unintentionally added to the game and will be reverted in the near future.