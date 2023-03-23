Niantic testing Team Up feature in Campfire to make Pokemon Go raids easier

Niantic is testing a new Team Up feature in Campfire to make partnering with other Pokemon Go players to complete raids around the world even easier for trainers.

Launched back in July 2022, ‘Campfire’ is an app developed by Niantic that acts as a social media platform for all of the company’s titles, including Pokemon Go.

Since its reveal, trainers have called for the ability to use the app as a way to connect with other players to complete raid battles, whether they’re in-person or remote.

Now, Niantic is set to test a new Team Up feature within the app that will make it easier for trainers to find others to help complete hard-to-beat raid battles.

Article continues after ad

Campfire’s new Team Up feature is invite-only

A picture of the invite email was posted on March 22 by Reddit user Smarioh and detailed the dates and how to access the Team Up feature.

Available from March 22 through March 29, 2023, the feature appears to be invite-only for trainers with access to the Campfire app.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Team Up is a limited-time feature that makes it easier to host and join Raid Battles with fellow trainers in your community and around the world,” it reads.

The feature presumably will work similarly to apps like Pokegenie or websites like Leekduck’s Raid NOW feature that creates lobbies for trainers to join for a chance to battle and capture Pokemon from anywhere in the world.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, access to Campfire is still only available via an invite from the company — which makes the Team Up feature even more sought after.

We’ll update you when the app is more widely available, but in the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon section for more news surrounding the franchise.