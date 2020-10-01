Logan Paul mindblown after pulling rare Pokemon cards worth $3000

Logan Paul has become an avid Pokemon card collector throughout the latter half of 2020, and treated fans of his Impaulsive podcast to watch him open a rare pack, the contents of which he was delighted with.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game originally got going in 1999 and now, over two decades later, is worth more than ever, with rare cards making sellers hundreds of thousands of dollars if they’ve kept their collection in good condition.

He recently revealed some of the collection he had been building up, including a first edition shadowless Charizard that could fetch anywhere between $40,000 to $60,000 at auction.

Letting his fans into the hobby, Logan opted to buy a pack of Base Set trading cards for $500 online and opened it live on Impaulsive.

Obviously, when you’re spending $500 on a single pack of cards, you’ve got to be pretty hopeful of the results, but Paul insisted he always gets his rarest cards from the seller he bought it from.

So, he opened them and revealed each card one-by-one, including a Squirtle which he expects to fetch around $200-300, perhaps more as he believes it to have a PSA grade of 10 — or, the best condition it could possibly be.

Alongside the regular Energy cards and some more Pokemon such as Gastly and Poliwhirl, Paul also packed a Blastoise, again expecting it to be PSA graded 10/10, which he says should fetch around $2500 — meaning the total value of the individual cards could fetch around $3000 if his valuations are correct.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwTOH_-iObo

Obviously, the valuations may be slightly off, but Logan has at least made his money back for this pack — and if he’s made a profit then more power to him.

There’s some serious money to be made in the Pokemon Trading Card Game now, especially as it enjoys somewhat of a resurgence of late, so it might be worth digging out those old cards and see what you’ve got laying around: you never know how much money you could be sitting on.