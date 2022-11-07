Indiana man in Pikachu costume arrested after police chase on modified lawnmower

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Indiana Police have arrested a 19-year-old in a Pikachu Pokemon costume after he was caught recklessly driving a modified lawnmower in a wild cop chase.

Halloween night had a shocking end for the Roachdale Police Department last Monday when a man dressed as Pikachu was pulling a trailer in a modified lawnmower and driving wildly through town.

According to a press release, Deputy Boller located the mower and attempted a traffic stop, only for the man in the Pikachu costume to flip off the cop and continue on his way.

This resulted in what police have described as a “pursuit” that lasted a few blocks with the suspect continuing to drive recklessly and even attempting to hit the officer’s vehicle.

Deputy Boller stopped the chase due to the number of kids out Trick-or-Treating in the area, but the cops did manage to identify the Pokemon (without the use of a Pokedex) and went to his home.

Creatures Inc. / The Pokemon Company It didn’t take a detective to track down the man in the Pikachu costume.

‘Pikachu’ arrested after reckless driving on lawnmower

After a confrontation with Deputy Boller and Marshal Lepine, the Pikachu, who was no longer in costume, was arrested and taken into custody.

Once in jail, the suspect was preliminarily charged with Criminal Recklessness, and two counts of Resisting Law Enforcement. Cops don’t believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

“At this time we believe Pikachu acted alone and no other Pokemon characters were involved in this incident. However, we are not opposed to catching them all,” the police said in a press release.

This isn’t the first time a police chase involving Pokemon happened. Earlier this year, a man and woman suspected of stealing Pokemon cards from Walmart had Ohio police hot on their trail in a high-speed chase.