Pokemon Go: How to get the Halloween Pumpkaboo Lantern pose

Pokemon Go players have the chance to get a cute new pose for the Halloween event. However, the Pumpkaboo lantern and spooky animation combo aren’t going to be available without a cost.

The month is getting spooky in Pokemon Go, and players are preparing to hunt favorite Ghost-types as Halloween gets closer. This has included the recent Litwick Community Day, as well as the terrifying Hoopa Unbound in Elite Raids.

However, many are particularly excited for the two-part Halloween event slated to begin on October 20, 2022. The first portion of the event will star the debut of Mega Banette, alongside Ghost-type Pokemon encounters like Yamask, Phantump, Golett, and many others.

One of the newest updates for this event includes a particularly cute Halloween 2022 pose, in which the character avatars can be seen slinking through a spooky forest with an adorable Pumpkaboo Lantern held up to light their path. Unfortunately, this pose will be exclusively available to paying players only.

How to get Pokemon Go’s Pumpkaboo Lantern pose

According to the PokemonGoLive blog update for the Halloween 2022 Event Part 1, players must purchase the $5 Timed Research ticket to get the Pumpkaboo pose.

The event offers two tiers of paid content, the first is the $1 ticket, which offers access to a Yamask and Galarian Yamask Timed Research. The next is the $5 ticket, which gives players access to all the bonuses most need to make the event worth participating in. The Pumpkaboo Lantern pose is also locked behind this paid content.

Additionally, those who can pay the price to obtain the tickets will not be able to complete the research at their leisure, as the Timed Research task will expire on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10 AM local time.

It is also important to note that buying the $5 ticket will not offer access to the $1 ticket research or Yamask encounters. To gain both, Pokemon Go players must purchase each ticket. This could be a steep price for those wanting to enjoy everything the event will have to offer.