How to get Druddigon in Pokemon Sword & Shield

This 5th Gen dragon type was missing in Sword and Shield’s base game, but the Isle of Armor expansion has brought Druddigon back into the mix. Here's where to find the Cave Pokemon.

Druddigon proved to be a popular pick back in 2010 when Pokemon Black and White launched. This menacing dragon is capable of some incredibe power tearing through even the tankiest Pokemon thanks to its high attack stat. Meanwhile, its Hidden Ability, Mold Breaker allows Druddigon to hit all previously ignorable Abilities.

It may not be the fastest dragon type Pokemon in the game, but it is definitely worth catching and adding to your collection. Finding Druddigon in the Isle of Armor can be a little tricky, so if you’re struggling to find this bipedal beast, then follow our guide.

Where to find Druddigon in Pokemon Sword & Shield

To catch Druddigon, you’ll need to head over to one of the following: Brawlers' Cave or Courageous Cavern. These two locations are the only places that Druddigon can be found wandering around. Unlike most Pokemon, Druddigon does not favor any particular weather conditions.

Simply head down to either location and cycle around until you see the dragon type stomping around. We found Druddigon in the circular clearing near the back of Brawlers’ Cave. If you don’t find Druddigon in this area, then simply head on over to the Courageous Cavern and begin searching there.

Raid Den locations

Loop Lagoon

Workout Sea

Honeycalm Sea

Catching Druddigon

Unlike other Pokemon we’ve covered, Druddigon takes real-world time to spawn back. If you fail to catch him or choose to flee from battle, then you’ll need to wait a fair amount of time. Even changing the Switch’s date and time settings proved ineffective at getting this Pokemon to spawn, so be extremely careful when catching Druddigon.

To alleviate any frustrations, it is recommended that you use a Pokemon with False Swipe and Sleep/paralyze moves. Not only will this keep your Pokemon healthy during the battle, it will also stop you from knocking Druddigon out during the battle.

Druddigon’s dragon typing makes it 2x weak to ice, dragon and fairy type moves, so be sure to avoid these attacks. This Pokemon has a rather high base attack stat (120), which allows Druddigon to hit extremely hard. As a result, it’s best to try and catch Druddigon quickly to avoid losing any members of your party.

If you're looking for more Pokemon Isle of Armor guides, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest news and information.